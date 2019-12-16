Grow Gillespie’s Holiday Celebration

Grow Gillespie will host its annual holiday celebration Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Illinois Coal Museum, 121 S. Macoupin St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The organization has accomplished a lot in 2019 and this is an opportunity to see the progress made over the past calendar year.

A self-running presentation will be shown in a continuous loop. The evening is a chance for business district, school, churches and organizations to ask questions in an information, fun environment.

Food and refreshments will be served.