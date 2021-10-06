Groundbreaking for new Public Safety Office held October 4

Groundbreaking for new Public Safety Office held October

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the old Frontier building on N. Broad Street on Monday, October 4. It is set to become the new Public Safety Office, which will house the Carlinville Police Department. The project is being overseen by CTS group out of Chesterfield, MO.

Pictured are, front row, from left, Carlinville Police Chief Dave Haley, Alderman Randy Ober, Mayor Sarah Oswald, Alderman Kim Harbor, Rep. Avery Bourne and CTS employee Ellie Blankenship. Back row, from left, are Alderman John LeVora, Alderwoman Victoria Wagstaff, Alderman Dick McClain, Alderman Bill Link and Alderman Todd Koller.