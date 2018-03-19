Greg Barry, 64

SPRINGFIELD (March 19, 2018) – Greg Barry, 64, of Springfield passed away Saturday afternoon, March 17, 2018, at Heritage Hospice in Springfield.

Greg was born Feb. 1, 1954, in Urbana, a son of Donald T. Barry and Jane Ruth (Lanter) Barry.

Greg worked as the property manager for County Care Centers, a family business. After the nursing homes were sold, Greg started Barry Home Inspection Service in Springfield.

Greg was proud to be a state champion walleye fisherman, loved animals and working on electronics, and was a jack of all trades.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Donald T. Barry, in December 2017.

Private family services will be held at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery.

Greg is survived by his mother, Jane R. Barry of Springfield; sister, Jamie Barry (David) Fullington of Carlinville; niece, Gina (Tom Schnebelt) Verticcho of Edwardsville; Jono (Angela) Verticcho of Carlinville; niece, Juliana (Matt Levy) Verticcho of St. Louis, Mo.; and Trudy Barry of Sarasota, Fla.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Hospice at Heritage or Springfield Animal Protective League.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.