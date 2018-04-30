Granville C. Smith Jr., 71

Granville C. Smith Jr., 71

CHESTERFIELD (April 30, 2018) – Granville Clemet “Butch” Smith Jr., 71, of Chesterfield passed away Thursday morning, April 26, 2018, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Butch was born on Aug. 5, 1946, to Granville Sr. and Vivian (Tomlin) Smith in Springfield. He graduated from Springfield Lutheran High School and was married to Bobbie Jo (Page) Ryner.

Butch worked as a pipe fitter in Alton, New Mexico, and Texas. He was a member of Chesterfield Bible Church and enjoyed fishing and wood working. From 1963-69 he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Butch is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jo Smith; brother, Mike Smith of Gillespie; and sister, Barbara Crowley of Springfield.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorials are suggested to Wounded Veterans.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is assisting the Smith family.

Share

50 03:30PM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

It's time to TALK TO US!

Which fictional world would you most like to explore? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

5 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

BREAKING NEWS: During a press conference held at 4:30 this afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois State Police representative Calvin Brown stated that the human remains discovered yesterday in Lake Lou Yaeger are NOT believed to be related to the January disappearance of Denita Hedden, 37, of Royal Lakes. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share