Granville C. Smith Jr., 71

CHESTERFIELD (April 30, 2018) – Granville Clemet “Butch” Smith Jr., 71, of Chesterfield passed away Thursday morning, April 26, 2018, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Butch was born on Aug. 5, 1946, to Granville Sr. and Vivian (Tomlin) Smith in Springfield. He graduated from Springfield Lutheran High School and was married to Bobbie Jo (Page) Ryner.

Butch worked as a pipe fitter in Alton, New Mexico, and Texas. He was a member of Chesterfield Bible Church and enjoyed fishing and wood working. From 1963-69 he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Butch is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jo Smith; brother, Mike Smith of Gillespie; and sister, Barbara Crowley of Springfield.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorials are suggested to Wounded Veterans.

