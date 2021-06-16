Grandstand full with spectators during Fair Week

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Tuesday night the fair officially opened with harness racing being the main event of the evening. The harness races began at 6 p.m. and five classes ran Tuesday night.

Wednesday night saw the rides open and the Macoupin County Queen Pageant. Emily Barr, Carlinville, Gracee Menge, Chesterfield, and Amelia Jaeger, Carlinville, won the Miss Macoupin County Fair, Junior Miss Macoupin County Fair, and Little Miss Macoupin County Fair, respectively.

Thursday night country musician Hardy along with Troy Cartwright performed at the Grandstand.

The Tractor and Truck Pulls lasted late into the night on Friday. On the 5500 antique tractors, Ron Kolweier, on his “Little G” tractor won with a distance of 292.77 feet. John Young won the 5800 modified tractor category with a distance of 280.3 feet. The winner of the 8500 Limited Pro Stock tractors was Jared Young, who pulled 282.4 feet. The 10,000 Pro Stock Tractors was won with a distance of 336.1 feet, driven by Dennis Schnitker. The furthest pull of the night and winner of the 9500 Pro Farm Tractors was Kody McCleary on his tractor “Flirting with Disaster”, which ran for a whopping distance of 372.78 feet. McCleary beat the second furthest distance by 23.4 feet.

On Saturday night American Legion Post 554 raised the American flag, while Jodi Bennet sang, for the last time for the 2021 fair, the national anthem. There were only five classes of cars this year, but the smaller size was no less entertaining to the crowd of spectators.

Cody Meyer in car Number 001 won the first class, Hobo compact cars, Scott Metzler won the Hobo full size class, the street stock weld full size class was won by Scott McAdams. Only two vehicles were entered into the van class for a head on battle, Cody LaMarr coming out on top. Cody Meyer, again in car 001, took first in the street stock weld compact class. Prairieland ambulance service and the Carlinville and Bunker Hill Fire Departments were on hand if needed.