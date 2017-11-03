Grace M. Dunn, 101

GILLESPIE, Ill. (Nov. 3, 2017) – Grace Marie Dunn, 101, of Gillespie passed away at 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at Heritage Health of Gillespie.

She was born June 11, 1916, in Cherry to Angelo and Regina (Lolli) Cioni. She married Joseph P. Dunn; he preceded her in death on March 4, 1985.

Mrs. Dunn was retired after having been a clerk for the Illinois Department of Revenue. She was a member of the Ss. Simon and Jude Church and Altar Society.

Surviving are her children, Betty J. Adams of Springfield, A.J. (companion Vicki Aghetta) Dunn of Shipman and Regina (Terry) Marietta of Mt. Olive; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert Cioni and Joseph Cioni; and a son-in-law, Jim Adams.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie and from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 6, at Ss. Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to the Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.