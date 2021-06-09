Grace Luella Huyear

Grace Luella Huyear, 100, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday afternoon, Jun. 6, 2021, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

Grace was born May 15, 1921 in Chesterfield, a daughter of Vonly Adam and Ella (Clardy) Hewitt.

Grace graduated from Chesterfield High School with the class of 1939 and obtained a AA in 1941 and a BA in 1958 from Blackburn College and a Master’s Degree from Southern Illinois University.

She married Harold Huyear Jul. 12, 1947 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Carlinville.

Grace spent her lifetime in education. She taught school at Keller, Bunker Hill, Chesterfield and Carlinville North School. Grace served as an elementary coordinator for 10 years for Carlinville Unit School District. She taught general ed classes for Lewis & Clark College in the evenings.

Grace was a member of Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, past president and secretary of the Illinois Education and the National Education Association where she was a life member.

Grace is survived by her sister, Ione Huyear Lynn of Springfield; sister-in-law, Evelyn Hewitt of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents; sisters, Frances Wiles, Marie Snidle, Betty Starkweather and brother, Edwin Hewitt

Visitation will be held Thursday, Jun. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville.

Funeral Mass will be conducted at the church 11 a.m. after visitation.

Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church or Carlinville Area Hospital.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.