Goodman Agency Relocates to N. Broad St.

Outside of the new Goodman Agency building on N. Broad Street. Enquirer~Democrat photo provided by Tori Hartson.

Since 1977, Goodman Agency, Inc. has been serving Carlinville as a family-owned real-estate and insurance firm. The agency was started by Roger Goodman and Dale Kasten. Since 2018, Gretchen Killam, the daughter of Goodman, has served as the owner of the business.

On May 6, the Goodman Agency officially relocated their office to 265 N. Broad Street.

“We were really excited when we saw the new building go up for sale,” Killam explained. “It’s in a great location, and it has a lot of space for our offices.”

Killam hopes that the relocation will help the company expand even further.

“We would love to have more agents within the next few years, and we would also like to expand the area of real estate that we cover.”

In the near future, Goodman Agency will be hosting an open house to showcase their new office building. The date is still TBA.

Goodman Agency, Inc. is open Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be reached by phone at 217-854-2200, by e-mail at info@kastengoodman.com or from their website www.kastengoodman.com.