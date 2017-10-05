Golfers conclude regular season

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 5, 2017) – The regular season for boys and girls golf concluded Thursday afternoon with a meet at Carlinville Country Club.

In girls play, the Cavaliers lost a tight battle against Carrollton. The Hawks shot a 204 to the Cavaliers 208. Carlinville is 12-7 in dual play this season.

CHS’ Ali Hurley was still the medalist, shooting a round of 46. Sydney Cania followed with a 53; Karli McCaherty 54; Elsa Mefford 55; Macy Walker 57 and Cara Emery 59.

On the boys side, Payton Jamieson led Carlinville with a 45; Jay Rosentreter 50; Tom Sanson 52; Ryan Haschmeyer 58; Reagan Kulenkamp 61; and Gabe Green 64.

The Cavaliers finished 6-25 in duals shooting a team score of 205. Hillsboro had a 175 and Carrollton a 188, led by Robinson, the medalist of the meet with a 40. East Alton-Wood River finished with a 218.

Regional play for the boys team was Tuesday at Fox Prairie Golf Course in Windsor. The girls golf regionals is Oct. 4 at Lincoln Greens in Springfield.