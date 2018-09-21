Golfers compete in home meet

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 20, 2018) – Carlinville’s golf team held a meet Thursday afternoon at Carlinville Country Club.

The North Mac boys won a four-team battle with a 171, followed by Carlinville at 197; Staunton 217 and Mt. Olive 258.

Justin West of North Mac was medalist with a 37.

On the girls’ side, Carlinville outlasted Staunton 207-237. Karli McCaherty of Carlinville and Hannah Luketich of Staunton were co-medalists with 48.

Will Hoesing with an approach shot for the Carlinville boys’ golf team from the bunker on Thursday at Carlinville Country Club.

Megan Dunn of Carlinville hits a shot from the bunker onto the green at Carlinville Country Club Thursday afternoon.