Golfers compete in home county meet

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 6 2018) – Carlinville finished third out of four teams Wednesday at the Carlinville Country Club boys’ golf meet.

North Mac scored a 185; Staunton 211; Carlinville 213 and Southwestern 224 in an all-Macoupin County meet.

The medalist was Justin West of North Mac, who carded a 40.

Carlinville was led by Ethen Siglock with a 47; Tom Sanson 51; Reagan Kulenkamp 54; Ryan Haschemeyer 61; Tyler Behme 64 and Dane Rosentreter 78.

North Mac got a 44 from Matthew Hendrick.

Blaine Bloemker and Leevin Boster each shot 45s for Staunton, while Brian Bergesch carded a 45 and John Watts a 48 for Southwestern.