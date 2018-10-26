Golf event raises funds for scholarship

Eighty-six golfers gathered at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton on Sept. 21 and raised $16,892 for the Bob Price Memorial Scholarship, including his sister Carol Harrison of North Carolina, brothers Roger Price of Hillsboro and Jerry Price of Washington, and nieces Crissi Harrison of North Carolina and Audra Harrison of Virginia.

Cash payouts went to the first three places and 16th place. First place (score: 57) went to the team of Pat McLean, Dud Nickelson, Jason Keirs and Tory Leonard of Girard. Second place (59) went to the team of Mitch Scheller, Dave Scheller and Andy Mayer of Mt. Olive and Chuck Satterlee of Walshville. Third place (61) went to the team of Dave Wargo, Travis Irwin and Deanna Stendeback. Sixteenth place (71) went to the team of Karen Gordon of Troy, Mike Irwin of Mt. Vernon, Anne Clough of Carrollton and Thad Lillis.

Longest drive winners were Jason Keirs of Girard for the men and Anne Clough of Carrollton for the women. Closest to the pin winners were Tory Leonard of Girard for the men and Karen Gordon of Troy for the women. Dave Scheller of Mt. Olive won the putting contest. Dud Nickelson of Girard won the 50/50 drawing ($190) and Josh Heck of Smithton won the cash/gun raffle, choosing the cash.

Six $1,000 scholarships were awarded last year in Hillsboro, Carrollton, Nokomis, Carlinville, Southwestern and Jerseyville, with a total of 20 awarded in the past five years. The scholarships are available to high school seniors in Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Montgomery counties.

For information about the scholarship or playing in next year’s tournament (to be held Sept. 27, 2019), contact Ginger Barnes at (217) 825-9175. Donations can be made anytime to the Bob Price Memorial Scholarship fund at First National Bank of Raymond.

The first-place team was, from left, Dud Nickelson, Pat McLean, Tory Leonard and Jason Keirs.

The second-place team was, from left, Andy Mayer, Mitch Scheller, Chuck Satterlee and Dave Scheller.