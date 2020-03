GMS hosts trivia night

Gillespie Middle School hosted its fifth annual trivia night Feb. 28. The winning team included, back, from left, Michael Bertetto, Leo Page and Hudson Garwood; front, Rebecca Hill, Hunter Niehaus and Jade Legate. Approximately 100 students and parents attended. All prizes were donated by GMS staff. Students donated hundreds of food items which were given to the school pantry. Photo contributed.