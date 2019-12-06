GMS girls’ basketball teams eliminated in regional semifinals

Gillespie’s Erika Gill battles past a defender on her way to the basket during the eighth grade Indians’ 34-20 regional quarterfinal victory at Roxana Junior High School Dec. 2. Gill led GMS in scoring with 11 points. Coal Country Times photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Coal Country Times Reporter

Over the past two weeks, the Gillespie Middle School girls’ basketball teams competed in regional play and each earned a win before falling in semifinal action against a pair of county rivals.

QUARTERFINALS

Swventh grade vs. Roxana

Gillespie went into halftime down 12-11, but used a 15-6 rally to down the Shells 26-18 in the Nov. 23 IESA Class 7-3A regional opener.

Delaney Taylor scored 12 points, including seven in the second half to help lead the Indians to victory.

Mia Brawner added six points and Macie Wright contributed with four.

Gillespie advanced to take on undefeated Staunton, which was awarded a bye as the regional’s top seed.

Eighth grade vs. Lewis & Clark

Gillespie started cold in the early stages of the IESA Class 8-3A Roxana regional Dec. 2, but found its groove in the second quarter.

A 14-6 run transformed a 5-5 tie into a comfortable halftime cushion that the Indians continued to pad.

Gillespie increased its advantage to 29-15 in the third and came out victorious, 34-20, setting the stage for a Macoupin County regional semifinal dual against Southwestern.

Erika Gill led the charge for the Indians with 11 points and was backed by Taylor (seven points) and Becca Crays (six points).

SEMIFINALS

Seventh grade vs. Staunton

Staunton’s Elexia Feldmann (14 points) and Lilly Bandy (12 points) reached double figures and the Terriers made easy work of the Indians, 36-13., Nov. 25 at Southwestern High School.

Taylor (eight points) and Brawner (five points) were responsible for the entire offensive statline in Gillespie’s season-ending loss.

Eighth grade vs. Southwestern

After avoiding an upset against Carlinville a day prior, Southwestern heated up and eliminated Gillespie in convincing fashion, 37-18, Dec. 3.