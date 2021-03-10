Gloria Mae Travers

Gloria Mae Travers, 88, of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab in Jerseyville.

Gloria was born on Aug. 28, 1932 in rural Chesterfield, to Henry and Nina (Wade) Chism.

She married Leonard William Travers on Dec. 23, 1951.

Gloria loved getting her family together for all the holidays and special occasions. She always had gifts for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gloria loved to cook lavish meals for the family. She also loved music and you could hear her singing as she went about her day. Gloria also sang in trios and quartets with her sister-in-laws, husband, and sometimes in church.

Gloria is survived by two sons, Leonard (Barbara) Travers of Fieldon; Bill Travers of Jerseyville; two daughters, Jean (Ron) Goodman of Shipman; Becky (Eric) Slightom of Carlinville; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Tim and Nicholas Travers, Ryan and Jason Goodman, Katlynn Hutchcraft and Kendall Slightom; seven great grandchildren, Mitchell, Lily, Paisley, Harper and Matthew Travers, and Gwendolyn and Callie Goodman.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Adrian Chism, Loper Chism; sisters, Ramona Gross, Marilyn Holloway, and a great grandson, Ryan Goodman II.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Carlinville First, located at 18772 Route 4, Carlinville, with Rev. Steve Schmidt officiating.

Burial will be held in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.