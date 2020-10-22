Gloria Ann Suter

Gloria Ann Suter, 72, of Carlinville died at St. John’s Hospital Springfield Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:10 a.m.

She was born July 31, 1948, in Wichita, Kans. to Harold Pruitt and Juanita Pruitt.

She married James Leslie Suter on April 12, 2003 in Carlinville. She was retired after having been a secretary for the Carlinville Police Department. Gloria was a member of the Carlinville Southern Baptist Church. She is survived by her spouse, James Suter of Carlinville; son, Paul Rutter of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Pruitt.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Memorial services will be on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Susan G Komen Missouri. Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.