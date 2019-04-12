Glenn Lee Robbins

Glenn Lee Robbins, 72, of Litchfield, passed away at St. John’s Hospital on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 1:19 p.m. He was born December 14, 1946, in Litchfield, to Clark Junior Robbins and Helen Ruth (Feyen) Robbins.

Glenn was a truck driver and enjoyed fishing and model cars.

He is survived by his son-in-law, Carl Walker of Litchfield; grandchildren, Stacey (Dustin) Wendel, David Hammann, and Kayla Hammann, all of Litchfield; great-grandchildren, Natalie Wendel, Lucas Wendel, Austin Wendel, Bailey Robb, and Hunter Lake; brothers, Robert Robbins of Springfield, James Robbins of Jacksonville, Harvey Robbins of San Bernardino, CA, Charles Robbins and Leonard Robbins, both of Benld, Oscar Robbins, Terry Robbins, Jerry Robbins, all of Gillespie, and Ronnie Robbins of Wilsonville; sisters, Ruth Robbins Caldieraro of Staunton, and Jodie Arnold of Wilsonville; 40 nieces and nephews; 75 great nieces and great nephews; and one great-great nephew.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, MaryAnn L. Walker, and Sheila Marie Robbins; sons, Glenn Clark Robbins, Richard Robbins, David Robbins, and Larry Robbins.

A celebration of life was held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 816 W. Edwards in Litchfield.

Memorials are suggested to the family for great-grandchildren’s fund.

