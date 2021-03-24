Glenn E. “Pop” Cole

Glenn E. “Pop” Cole, 70, of Wilsonville, passed away at his residence surrounded by those he loved on March 18, 2021.

He was born June 18, 1950 in Hillsboro, to Harry and Eva Hankins Cole.

In 1969, Glenn enlisted in the Marine Corp. He served as a machine gunner in Vietnam until he was wounded. He finished his tour as an MP in 1971.

In 1968 Glenn dialed a wrong number and met the woman who would become his wife. He married Karen (Suzie Martin) in 1970. They celebrated their 50th anniversary last year.

Glenn began working at Tayloe Glass, Olivette, MO in 1972 and worked for the same company for 27 years as a manager/installer until an accident forced his retirement.

He enjoyed retirement and his many hobbies including collecting hot wheels. He enjoyed fishing, attending auctions, rebuilding, restoring lawn tractors and traveling with Karen and his family.

Glenn was able to serve the community by his brother, Don and him co-founding the Prairieland Leathernecks, he was involved with the Marine Corp League of Litchfield and spent Fridays servicing to God by frying fish at Life Harvest Ministries in Wilsonville, which was his home church.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Cole; sons, Shawn Cole of St. Ann, MO, Shane (Melissa) Cole of Wood River, Shad Cole of Wilsonville; sisters, Darlene Cole, Janet Halleman both of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Jessey, Mackenzie, Katelyn, Alisdair, Makaylah, Austin, Alex, Cayden and Gabrial; great granddaughter, Lylah; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Eva Cole; brothers, Jim Cole, Don Cole, Oliver Cole; sisters, Deanna Logan and Eva Cole.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Life Harvest Fish Fry Fund or the American Cancer Society.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.