Glenn E. Karrick, 93, of Litchfield, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:47 a.m. at his residence.

Glenn was born on Oct. 31, 1927 near Barnett in Montgomery County, a son of the late Robert T. “Bob” and Bertha M. (Friend) Karrick.

Glenn married the former Ivarene M. Jenkins on Jan. 1, 1952 in Girard.

Glenn worked for Roy Boehler Farm and farmed in both the Macoupin and Montgomery County areas. He became an auctioneer in Feb. 1962 and sold at Pana Sale Barn for 25 years. Glenn was also an independent real estate salesman from 1980 to 2005.

He was a member of Illinois State Auctioneer Association, Macoupin County Farm Bureau and of New Hope Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Ivarene Karrick of Litchfield; daughter, Patsy (Kenny) Littrell of Litchfield; grandchildren, Randy Littrell of Raymond, Gina (Terry) Riedel of Walker, KS; Gayla (Rye) Hart of La Sal, Utah; Renae Patton of Grand Junction, CO; Sara Littrell (companion Jory Whittington) of Kingman, IN; 12 great grandchildren, Jacy (Trent) Klaus, Casey Littrell, Parker (companion Piper Guy), Layton, Kinsey, and Jarrett Riedel, Austin, Shaelyn, and Rance Hart, Trenton Boaden (companion Rowdee Sanders) and Jordan Ramey; great-great grandchildren, Annee Jo and Ace Boaden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale, George, and Carl Karrick; sisters, Irene Hantla, Frances Hammond and Dorothy Fenton; five nephews and four nieces.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at the Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield with pastors Darrell Molen and Roy Eller will co-officiate.

Burial was in the Bethel Ridge Cemetery near Atwater.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to Bethel Ridge Cemetery Association or Coats for Kids.

Litchfield Family Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

