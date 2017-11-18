Gladys M. Sobran, 93

GLENDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 18, 2017) – Gladys M. Sobran, 93, of Glendale, Ariz., formerly of Benld, passed away Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

She was born Aug. 7, 1924, in Chicago to Ignatius and Mary (Hrubec) Prelomek. She married John Sobran; he preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2006.

Mrs. Sobran was a homemaker and a member of Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 217 of Benld.

Surviving are her daughters, Mary Ann (James) Pergler of Willets, Calif., and Sandra Lee (Roy) Hayes of Glendale, Ariz.; grandchildren, John Pergler, Eric Pergler, Aaron Hayes and Crystal Hayes; great-grandchildren, Johnny Pergler, Alicia Pergler, Kaleb Pergler, Khloe Pergler, Kaley Pergler, Kayden Pergler and Keely Lillibridge; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, John Prelomek; and sisters, Sally Strandell, Alice Worrell and Lillian Fagan.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Benld Cemetery. Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.