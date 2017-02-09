Girls regionals underway

The girls Class 2A basketball regionals kicked off Monday evening with the Carlinville Regional.

The first matchup pitted No. 6 seed Pittsfield and No. 7 Southwestern.

Katie Moore had a pair of key plays in the second half, with the Saukees coming from behind to collect a 45-39 win over the Piasa Birds.

Pittsfield (13-16) gets a Wednesday semifinal date with once-beaten and top seed Buffalo Tri-City. Southwestern finishes the season with an 8-19 record.

Getting early three-pointers from Sam Burns and Mallory Novack, Southwestern built an 8-2 lead on Pittsfield, settling for an 8-6 lead after one quarter.

Southwestern maintained the lead, even building upon it in quarter two, as three-point hits from Molly Novack and Jenna Moore extended the lead. Hoops from Mal. Novack and Emily Wolff sent the Piasa Birds to the break with a 22-15 halftime lead.

But the third quarter proved to be the downfall for Southwestern, as they were held scoreless until the final seconds of the third quarter.

Lilly Pepper scored seven points in the quarter for Pittsfield, which took its first lead at 24-22 on a hoop from Maddie Palmer.

Mal. Novack’s basket tied the game, but a technical foul was called on Southwestern coach Steve Wooley.

After Pittsfield made one of two free throws, Katie Moore launched a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the third-quarter horn, just in the nick of time. Pittsfield took a 28-24 lead to the fourth.

Mal.Novack scored the first six points that the Birds scored in the fourth quarter, but Katie Moore answered with a three to make it a 36-30 Saukees lead.

A drive and basket by Jenna Moore with 2:49 left brought the Birds within 36-34.

A steal and layup with 1:53 left by Bella McCartney extended to a 39-34 lead, before Burns buried a three with 1:42 left to make it 39-37.

Trailing 40-37, Southwestern missed a shot, then committed a turnover on two possessions in the final minute to try and get closer.

It was 42-39 with 22 seconds left, when two missed free throws was followed by a rebound basket by Katie Moore with 22.1 seconds left, the biggest shot of the game which gave Pittsfield the edge it needed to win the game.

Mal.Novack had 17 points to lead the Birds, which was 13 of 39 from the field and eight of 10 at the foul line with 10 turnovers.

Pepper had 16 and Palmer 14 for the Saukees, which was 16 of 33 from the field and 10 of 23 at the foul line with 10 turnovers.

Gillespie 47, Staunton 30

In the second game, Gillespie outlasted Staunton to advance to the regional semifinals.

Gillespie (16-11) will have a fourth matchup with Carlinville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Carlinville has won two of three, but all three games have been decided by five points or less.

Ashleigh Painter scored the first five points for Staunton (6-20), as the Bulldogs took a 5-2 lead. Gillespie ran off nine straight points before a three-pointer by Sarah Isenberg made it 11-8 Miners after one quarter.

Rylee Jarman and Ally Bires both made three point shots in the second as Gillespie opened a 24-11 halftime lead.

Amanda Schmidt had seven points in the third quarter as the lead for Gillespie grew to 38-17.

Schmidt had 15 and Paige Niemeyer 14 for Gillespie, which made 16 of 22 free throws in the contest.

Staunton was just one of eight at the foul line, led by Painter with 11 points.

Class 1A Regionals

North Greene 52, GFNW 45

At Greenfield, Greenfield/Northwestern entered regional play with some momentum, including a win last week over the same North Greene team which came to town Monday night for the regional opener.

The Spartans downed Greenfield/Northwestern 52-45, ending the Tigers season at 11-17.

Lydia Deiterich scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and four steals for the Tigers. Laiken Heavner had 10 points, while Kassidy Walters had eight points and five rebounds. Macy Walker had four boards and four steals. Haley Vetter had six assists in a losing effort.

Bunker Hill 63, Fr. McGivney 28

At Madison, Bunker Hill (11-15)opened regional play with a big win over Father McGivney Monday night.

The Minutemaids reward is a date with the top team in Class 1A with Lebanon on Tuesday night.

Mater Dei 66, Mt. Olive 51

Mt. Olive finished the regular season at 24-3 after losing to a tough Breese Mater Dei squad on the road Wednesday night, 66-51.

The Wildcats enter the Valmeyer Regional as the No. 3 seed overall and will face Waterloo Gibault in Tuesday’s opener.

Mt. Olive led 9-7 after one quarter but the Knights outscored the Wildcats 27-15 in the second quarter to go ahead 34-24 at the half.

Mater Dei outscored Mt. Olive 32-27 in the second half.

Brianna Henke had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Mt. Olive. Jill Niehaus added 10 points and seven rebounds. Courtney Kernich had four assists. Zoe Murphy added nine points.

Mt. Olive finished 15 of 36 from the field and 18 of 25 at the foul line with 13 turnovers.

Litchfield 46, North Mac 33

At Virden, the Purple Panthers subdued the Panthers Wednesday night behind 18 points from Abby Brockemeyer and 12 from Val Furlong.

Litchfield/Lincolnwood led 18-8 after a quarter and 28-17 at the half en route to its 23rd win in 26 games.

Bailey Stauffer and Hannah Tomasko both scored eight points for North Mac.

Greenfield/NW 55, Bunker Hill 41

At Greenfield, the Tigers senior night Thursday was a success, as they won their second straight by beating the Minutemaids.

Vetter had 14 points and Deiterich finished with 12 for the Tigers (11-16).

Deiterich added 12 rebounds, while Vetter had eight boards and three steals. Walker added three assists and three steals.

Mallory Schwegel scored 22 points for the Minutemaids (10-15).

GFNW led 16-3 after a quarter and 29-14 at half.

Staunton 48, Fr. McGivney 27

At Staunton, the Bulldogs won their season-high third straight by besting Father McGivney’s Griffins Thursday night.

Mackenzie Foster had 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals for Staunton (6-19). Elizabeth Birdsell had four assists and four steals. Hali Bandy and Painter each had nine points.

Staunton led by four after a quarter and gradually pulled away.

Gillespie 50, Southwestern 24

At Gillespie, the Miners went on a 14-4 run in the second quarter to break a seven-all tie after one, and defeated the Piasa Birds on Senior Night.

Karli Karr and Niemeyer both scored 14 and Schmidt added 13 for the Miners, which outscored Southwestern 29-13 in the second half.

Abby Burns had six points and Mal. Novack five for the Piasa Birds, who went on to defeat Vandalia on Saturday 45-25 in the regular-season finale.

Williamsville 54, North Mac 43

At Virden, the Bullets won the Sangamo Conference title on Thursday night with a win at the Panthers.

Despite 24 points from Tomasko, the Panthers slipped to 9-15, 4-4 in the conference.

Williamsville trailed 17-14 after a quarter but used a 31-22 second half run to pull out the win.