Girls’ golf team wins SCC title, a first in school history

Girls’ golf team wins SCC title, a first

By Jackson Wilson

The 2018 season was a huge step forward for the entire Carlinville High School golf program.

The girls’ golf team finished at 11-11. It turned out to be a historic year for the lady Cavalier golf team in just its fifth season in existence. At the conference meet, the Cavies cleared the competition by a total of 26 strokes to win the 2018 South Central Conference title, the first in Carlinville school history. All-conference selections Elsa Mefford and Cara Emery led the way for the Cavies with stroke totals of 99 and 100. The girls’ team walked away with a sixth place regional finish, shooting a total score of 451. Ten girls went out for the team this season – a six person improvement from five years prior.

The boys’ golf team finished the year with a record of 18-18. They took home a sixth place finish at the conference meet, highlighted by an all-conference stroke total of 82 by freshman Ethen Siglock. Siglock also had the honor of participating in the sectional match, as he shot an 86 in the regional tournament. The boys finished their team season with a sixth place regional finish, shooting a total of 403. The Cavaliers bid farewell to three seniors. Two of them played since their freshman year – a season in which they hadn’t won a single contest.

“Myself and the other coaches look forward to what is to come for Carlinville golf,” said Carlinville head coach Logan Ridenour.