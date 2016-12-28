Girls CHT Day 2: Cavies have to work hard to beat Tigers

Girls CHT Day 2: Cavies have to work

Despite going over 12 minutes without a field goal in the first half, the Carlinville girls basketball team persevered Tuesday at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

Playing in the middle school gym, the Cavies rallied in the fourth quarter for a 39-34 victory over Greenfield/Northwestern.

Grace Zachary opened the scoring hitting Carlinville’s first shot of the game in the first minute of the game for a 2-0 lead.

That score would hold up for most of the first quarter. Carlinville would miss 15 straight shots bridging the quarter break, while Greenfield/Northwestern was held scoreless until the last couple minutes of the first quarter.

Macy Walker scored a pair of first quarter baskets and GFNW led 4-2 after one quarter.

It continued to be a defensive struggle. Neither team able to break free. GFNW led 9-4 after Kassidy Walters basket.

Then Hannah Lair hit a short jumper for Carlinville with 3:05 left in the half, ending a long drought between baskets. It ignited a strong offensive end to the half.

Carlinville would take a 12-11 lead, only to see the Tigers get a three-point basket from Katelyn Heavner and a three-point play from Taylor Schramm to go ahead 17-12 at halftime.

Zachary got going in the third quarter, scoring the first six Cavies points. An 11-3 run ended with Rachel Olroyd hitting a three-pointer and scoring on a drive to the basket.

The Cavies led 23-20, but the Tigers weren’t going anywhere, taking the lead back at 25-23 on a Haylei Schaaf three-pointer and 27-24 on Walters free throws. It was 27-26 Tigers after three quarters.

Olivia Olroyd and Emma Griffith scored baskets to open the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers would not relinquish the lead.

A steal and layup by R. Olroyd with 3:31 left made it 34-29. Walters answered with a hoop, but Zachary hit a couple of tough shots in the post for the Cavaliers as they clanged to the lead.

Walters hit a three-pointer with 2:02 left and it was 36-34.

With a chance to tie the game, Sydney Bates came out of nowhere to block a potential game-tying shot near the basket with 1:32 to play.

The Tigers were called for a travel at 1:14.

After a shot by Zachary, Bates hit one of two free throws to seal the hard-fought win for Carlinville.

The Cavies won their sixth straight game and improved to 10-4 after winning just eight games all of last year.

Carlinville and Nokomis play at 5 p.m. today for a berth in the tournament championship on Thursday night.

Zachary finished with 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half. R.Olyrod had seven points; O.Olroyd had five points; Bates four; Lydia Albertine three; Lair and Griffith had two points each.

Carlinville made 15 of 50 shots from the field, eight of 17 from the line with 14 turnovers.

GFNW was hurt by seven fourth quarter turnovers, finishing with 22 for the game. The Tigers were led by Walters with 12 points.

GFNW was 11 of 42 from the field and six of 11 at the foul line.

Bunker Hill 55, Staunton 39

The opening game Tuesday had the Minutemaids taking early control in defeating Staunton.

Ashley Dey and Mallory Schwegel opened with three-point hits in the first quarter to offset three free throws from Mackenzie Foster.

The Bulldogs were zero for 10 from the field in the first quarter and trailed 11-3 after one.

Rebecca Caldieraro hit a pair of three-pointers for Staunton in quarter two, but was offset by Dey’s eight points and two three-pointers in the quarter. Bunker Hill led 28-11 at the half.

Staunton’s inside presence of Abby Scarzoni with five third-quarter points tried to keep the Bulldogs close, but the Minutemaids would still lead 38-22 after three quarters en route to victory.

Dey finished with five three-point baskets and 21 points for Bunker Hill, while Schwegel added 18 points. Bunker Hill was 18 of 51 from the field and 12 of 24 at the foul line with 15 turnovers.

Scarzoni and Foster each had seven points for Staunton and Caldieraro added six points. Staunton was 13 of 56 from the field and 10 of 23 at the foul line, with 15 turnovers.

Litchfield/Lincolnwood 57, Gillespie 55

In a thrilling game early Tuesday evening, the Miners had a three-point attempt for the win fall off the mark as the Purple Panthers survived a scare.

Gillespie trailed 14-10 after a quarter but led 25-22 at halftime.

Abby Brockmeyer hit a pair of free throws with no time left on the clock at the end of the third quarter, as Litchfield/Lincolnwood took a 38-37 lead to the final quarter, holding on for dear life late.

Amanda Schmidt scored 18 points and Paige Niemeyer had 11 for the Miners.

The Purple Panthers got 20 points from Brockmeyer, 14 from Val Furlong and 10 from Lauren Karnes.

Nokomis 57, EAWR 23

Nokomis led 23-0 after one quarter in rolling past the Oilers on Tuesday afternoon.

It was 37-6 by halftime and 50-16 through three quarters.

Alyssa Huber scored 17 points for the Redskins and Taylor Lohman added 12.

Fiona Hamiti scored nine points to lead the Oilers.

Other Tournaments

At Lebanon

Mt. Olive rolled into the tournament semifinals by defeating Trenton Wesclin 71-31 on Tuesday.

Mt. Olive will play Columbia for a spot in the finals on Wednesday evening.

The Wildcats led 24-5 after a quarter and 43-8 at the half to discourage the Warriors.

Zoe Murphy scored 18 points; Savannah Bruhn 16 and Jill Niehaus 14 for Mt. Olive (14-1).

Southwestern defeated Sparta 45-35 in a consolation bracket game in Lebanon, picking up their third win of the season. Southwestern plays Chester in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday.

At Riverton

Sherrard 53, North Mac 32

At the Riverton tournament, Sherrard broke free in the middle two quarters to beat the Panthers Tuesday afternoon.

North Mac trailed 11-8 after one quarter, but Sherrard outscored the Panthers 38-17 in the middle quarters.

Sophie Starks and Bailey Stauffer both had six points for North Mac.