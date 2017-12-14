Girls basketball player of the week

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 14, 2017) – This week’s basketball player of the week is Carlinville senior Sydney Bates of the Cavies’ girls basketball team.

Bates scored seven points with four assists and three steals in a road conference win at Pana last Thursday.

“She has been playing magnificent defense, guarding some of the best players in our area and doing a fantastic job,” noted Carlinville girls’ basketball coach Darrin DeNeve. “She handles the ball, makes great decisions and understands our playing style completely. She is a terrific competitor, a great teammate and a leader for our team. She is indispensable.”