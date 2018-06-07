Girls’ basketball camp at CMS

CARLINVILLE (June 7, 2018) – Carlinville’s girls’ basketball camp took place recently at the Carlinville Middle School gymnasium. Those who participated included Taylor Brandenburg, Maddie Cervi, Shelby Crowe, Abbie Huesing, Jillian Jackson, Annalee Johns, Madeline Murphy, Riley Owsley, Anna Petrovich, Kaitlyn Reels, Bailey Rodgers, Adair Sullivan, Sophia Campbell, Isabell Ciesielski, Adie Cordani, Makenah Dugan, Chloe Pope, Adison Ruyle, Isabella Tiburzi, Braley Wiser, Piper Tieman, Malia Buford, Morgan Carrino, Acacia Dyer, Ryleigh Hunt, Brilee Meyers, Melanie Murphy, Rowan Nepute, Kayla Quarton, Lanna Vanderpoel. High school girls who helped work the camp were Rachel Olroyd, Paityn Tieman, Sarah DeNeve, Haley Wills, Jill Stayton, Corin Stewart and Gracie Reels. Photo provided.