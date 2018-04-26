Girls’ basketball camp announced

CARLINVILLE (April 26, 2018) – Carlinville High School girls’ basketball coach Darrin DeNeve has announced plans to hold a basketball camp for girls entering fifth through eighth grades in the 2018-19 school year.

The camp will be held at the Carlinville Middle School gym from May 29 through June 1, from 8:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The cost of the camp is $35 per camper and it will include a t-shirt, refreshments, instruction, and prizes. For more information or to obtain a registration form, e-mail Coach DeNeve at deneved@cusd1.com.