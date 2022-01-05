Girl Scout honored at first Carlinville City Council meeting of 2022

Girl Scout honored at first Carlinville City Council

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The first Carlinville city council meeting of the new year was a relatively short meeting.

Elsa Mefford was honored at the Jan. 3 meeting for achieving the Gold Award in Girl Scouts, the highest Girl Scout award there is. Carlinville Mayor Sarah Oswald issued a proclamation honoring Mefford for her work at Loveless Park, including installing a park bench, removing invasive plant species, and building a walking bridge. Mefford is one of four of her Girl Scout Troop #6826 to receive a Gold Award this year.

The council discussed a citizen’s request to trim trees that are near his property. According to the initial request the citizen noted that the tree was damaging his foundation. Alderman Doug Downey claimed to have inspected the site himself and saw no damage to the home’s foundation, though noted that the sidewalk near the property was slightly raised. City clerk Carla Brockmeier said that according to the most recent correspondence with the individual, they are requesting the city’s permission to hire a professional to trim the tree away from the property, at the home owners expense. The council tabled the issue until more information was available as to what damage the tree was causing and to what extent the property owner planned to trim the tree.

Carlinville Queen Pageant organizer Ashley Vinyard asked the council via letter to allow the Carlinville Queen contestants to sell Krispy Kreme’s on the Square on Feb. 12. The council approved the request and the event was placed on file.

An update from the Illinois Alluvial Regional Company’s Dec. 23 meeting was sent to the council. Carlinville representative Joe Direso was unable to attend the meeting, Carlinville alternate Dan Held attended in Direso’s stead. The board for the Illinois Alluvial Regional Water company has seven members with one additional entity considering membership. The engineering continues to move ahead on the five different contracts associated with the water plants and distribution mains. According to Held’s report the new plant will have a capacity if eight million gallons a day. Carlinville, based on average daily flow, will use about 25% of the daily output. Planning for the building and grounds is under way. Possible well and water treatment plant sites have been identified and are being evaluated. All municipalities are continuing to work to acquire the necessary easements for the project.