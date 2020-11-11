Girard man dies in I-55 crash

John B. Barnes, a 56-year-old man from Girard, died following a two-vehicle crash on I-55 Nov. 4 at approximately 5:20 a.m.

Barnes rear-ended Michael C. Heggar, a 36-year-old male from Florissant, Mo., while travleing southbound in a white 2015 Chevrolet box truck. Heggar, who refused medical attention, had stopped his green 2017 International truck tractor semi-trailer on the shoulder of the highway and was pulling back onto the interstate for an unknown reason, according to preliminary investigative details released by the Illinois State Police.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is continuing the investigation.