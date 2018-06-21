Gilmore, Wiese compete in public speaking contest

CARLINVILLE (June 21, 2018) – Macoupin County 4-H members Braylee Gilmore (Junior Miss Macoupin County Fair Queen 2017) and Sara Wiese (Junior Miss Carlinville 2018) have both been in 4-H for more than five years and have excelled in the area of public speaking, starting at an early age.

4-H members are asked to give a talk and demonstration to their club each 4-H year. They also have many opportunities to build public speaking skills through workshops, conference judging and other 4-H events. Both Gilmore and Wiese said 4-H helped give them the confidence to speak in front of others and the knowledge and skills to achieve their goals.

This year, the girls competed as a duo in the Macoupin County 4-H Public Speaking Contest on May 10, giving an oral interpretation of Charlotte’s Web. They advanced from the county level to the State 4-H Public Speaking Contest, which was held June 9 at Richland Community College in Decatur.

Macoupin County 4-H members Sara Wiese and Braylee Gilmore recently competed in the statewide 4-H public speaking contest, doing an oral interpretation of Charlotte’s Web.