Gillespie softball players commit to colleges

GILLESPIE (Nov. 23, 2017) – Mackenzie Kasarda has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Columbia College on Nov. 2. She is the daughter of George and Amy Kasarda. Shown, front row, from left, are: George Kasarda, Mackenzie Kasarda, Kylie Kasarda, sister and Amy Kasarda. Back row: Gillespie assistant coach Jim Mateja, Columbia College softball coaches Debbie Jameson and Wendy Spratt, Gillespie head softball coach Michelle Smith, Gillespie assistant softball coach Joe Kelly, and Gillespie Athletic Director Mike Bertagnolli.

Sydney Henrichs has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Lewis and Clark Community College on Nov. 8. Front row is Eric Henrichs, Sydney’s father; Ronda Roberts, LCCC head softball coach; Sydney Henrics and Gina Henrichs, Sydney’s mother. Back row: Gillespie assistant coach Joe Kelly, Gillespie head softball coach Michelle Smith and Gillespie Athletic Director Mike Bertagnolli.