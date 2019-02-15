Gillespie resident organizes footwear charity for young athletes

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Sports Reporter

Christmas may be over, but the season of giving is in effect year-round for Gillespie resident John Blank.

Blank, an agent at Shelter Insurance in Litchfield, has come up with a unique way of providing reliable footwear to young athletes without the hassle of paying high prices that come with newly released pairs. Blank titles this charity “Kleats For Kids.”

If families have some lightly used cleats or athletic shoes around the house, Blank encourages these items to be dropped off at his office so he can provide them to a child in need. Whether it is baseball, softball, soccer, track, football, or basketball, Blank has a wide variety of selections to choose from. There are no limits on pick-ups. All donations and pick-ups are anonymous.

“The reason I do ‘Kleats for Kids’ is simply because I want to help the community. We’re all having problems with poverty and there are so many kids out here that don’t have the resources to get cleats or the sports shoes that they need. I want to make sure that if a kid wants to play a sport, they’re going to at least be able to have the shoes to play that sport. That’s the least we can do here at our organization,” Blank said.

Blank has coached in the world of sports for several years – including high school girls’ soccer for seven and youth league baseball for five. Since January 2018, he has offered a helping hand to customers in many fields of insurance – including home, auto, life and business – in downtown Litchfield. Furthermore, with his new charity, Blank can now truly showcase his pure love and generosity that he has for all of his customers. Blank was given the opportunity to share this message as a special guest during WSMI Radio’s Saturday Sports Show back on Dec. 15.

“We are here – whether it is the insurance that we offer for families or the cleats that we offer for the kids. We want to make sure that whenever you walk out of our office, you are happier when you walked out than when you walked in,” Blank said on air.

For more information on available items or to make a donation, contact Blank at (217)-313-2555 or (217)-556-8645. All shoes can be picked up at 300 South State Street in Litchfield, Illinois at any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. every weekday.

John Blank has a large variety of free sports footwear available at his Shelter Insurance office for his “Kleats For Kids” charity. Enquirer Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.