Gillespie rallies to beat Cavaliers in softball play

GILLESPIE (May 3, 2018) – Carlinville was an inning away from one of its most impressive wins of the season, but Gillespie had other ideas.

The Miners rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh of a 5-4 non-conference win Wednesday afternoon in Miner Country.

Carlinville slipped back to 7-7; Gillespie improved to 13-4 on the season.

Gillespie got an RBI-groundout from Sydney Henrichs in the second inning to plate Rylee Sarti with the game’s first run.

However, Carlinville came back with two runs in the fourth inning. Sydney Cania led off with a single, stole second and scored on a Jordan Houseman single. Carlinville took a 2-1 lead on an RBI-double by Lexi Bates moments later.

Gillespie tied it in the fifth inning on a Rylee Jarman RBI-single, scoring Lexie Bussman.

Carlinville then regained the lead with two runs in the sixth inning. Kayla Seal walked and scored ahead of Bates’ two-run home run to center field, making it 4-2 Cavies.

But in the seventh, Sydney Bires led off with a double and moved to third, scoring on a single by Jarman to make it 4-3.

There were two outs and the bases loaded when Ally Clay drove home the game-tying run with a bases loaded walk. Henrichs then smacked a walk-off RBI-single to score Sarti with the winning run.

Bires picked up the win, striking out five and allowing nine hits and four runs with two walks.

Alyssa DeSpain struck out five, walked four and allowed four earned runs on eight hits.

Bates had a double, home run and three RBIs; Tieman had a single and double; DeSpain had a single and double; Cania had a hit and run; Emma Griffith had a single; Houseman had a hit, run and RBI; Seal scored a run.

Jarman and Henrichs drove in two runs each for Gillespie. Clay, Jarman, Henrichs had two hits each.

Carlinville 12, Greenville 1

At Greenville, the Cavaliers scored eight runs in the third inning in beating the Comets on Friday.

Carlinville (8-7, 4-3) scored twice in the first inning. Natalie Kaganich and DeSpain hit back-to-back doubles, and Cania drove in another run to make it 2-0.

Greenville got its run in the first on a Camille Edwards single, scoring Reese Messerli.

Carlinville scored a run in the second inning on a Bates sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

It all came together in the third inning, as Carlinville scored eight runs.

Cania plated two runs with a single. Seal reached on a fielder’s choice which allowed two runs to score. Bates then single home a run. Dani Westnedge recorded an RBI on a ground out. An error an pass ball allowed two more runs to score.

Griffith’s RBI-single in the fourth scored Cania to make it a 12-1 game.

DeSpain struck out 12 and pitched a three-hitter, allowing an unearned run.

Tieman scored two runs; Kaganich had a single, double and two runs; DeSpain a double, run and RBI; Cania two hits, two runs, three RBIs; Houseman run scored; Griffith two hits, RBI; Gracey Kahl run; Seal two runs, two RBIs; Bates hit, run, two RBIs; Westnedge RBI.