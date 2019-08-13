Gillespie Police Report

Sunday, July 28

An officer was dispatched to the police department to take a report regarding harassment.

An officer was dispatched to the police department to speak with a female in reference to a custody dispute.

Monday, July 29

Erica W. Bain, 31, of Benld was arrested on a warrant out of Macoupin County for failure to appear for aggravated assault, and was issued a citation for driving while license are suspended. Female posted bond and was released with a court date.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of West Maple Street to take a report of theft, and trespassing to a vehicle.

Tuesday, July 30

An officer was dispatched to take a report of child neglect. DCFS was also notified.

An Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Park Ave for a civil dispute.

Wednesday, July 31

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of West Chestnut Street to take a report of a traffic crash.

An officer was dispatched to Staunton Road near Family Dollar Store for a traffic crash.

Sierra A. Scott, 22, of Carlinville was issued a citation for speeding 42 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Thursday, Aug. 1

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Berry Street in Mt. Clare to take a report of theft.

Josh L. Lyons, 29, of Benld was arrested on a warrant out of Macoupin County for failure to appear. He was transported to the Macoupin County jail.

Jessica A. Richardson, 29, of Gillespie was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Female bonded out and was released.

Suzanne G. Campbell, 53, of Gillespie was arrested for a violation of an order of protection, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine. She was taken to the Macoupin County Jail.

Lora A. Hill, 44, of Gillespie was issued a citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Friday, Aug. 2

An officer was dispatched to Casey’s General Store to take a report of criminal damage to property.

An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Henry Street to take a report of theft.

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a civil dispute.

Melvin J. Boda, 70, of Benld was issued citation for speeding 46 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Michael J. Bain, 49, of Gillespie was arrested for criminal trespass, transported to the Macoupin County Jail.

A 16-year- old juvenile was arrested and issued a citation for possession of cannabis. The male juvenile was released to his mother.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.