Gillespie Police Report Week of 12-6-19

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019

A 17-year-old female juvenile from Hillsboro was issued a citation for speeding 56 mph in a 30 mph zone.

An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Broadway Street to take a report of trespassing.

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

An officer initiated a traffic stop in Eagarville. Walter R. Holmes, 43, of Wilsonville was arrested for driving while license was revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and disobeying a stop sign.

An officer was dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and Oregon street to take a report of a traffic crash.

An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Park Ave to take a theft report.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Francis Street for a domestic dispute.

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

An Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street for a noise complaint.

Harold W. Kelley, 42, of Gillespie was arrested for domestic battery and taken to the Macoupin county jail.

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of East Pine Street for a domestic dispute.

An officer took a report in reference to a sexual assault.

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

Kathryn J. Ayers, 47, of Springfield was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and taken to the Macoupin County jail.

An officer was dispatched to Gillespie football field to take a report of theft.

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of West Chestnut Street to take a report in reference to a neighbor dispute.

An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Lynn Street to assist with a fire in a housing complex.

Saturday, Nov. 30

An officer was dispatched to take a report regarding theft of fuel at the Shell gas station.

An officer was dispatched to the Police Department to speak with a couple reference a civil issue.

Jacob S. Casey, 18, of Gillespie was issued a citation for speeding 42 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Sabrina A. Ward, 19, of Alton was issued a citation for speeding 49 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Kelley D. McGinness, 35, of Chatham was issued a citation for speeding 47 mph in a 30 mph zone.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.