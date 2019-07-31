Gillespie Police Report Aug. 1 2019

From the Gillespie Police Department

Sunday, July 21

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of East Chestnut Street to take a report of criminal damage to property.

An officer was dispatched to the lake to check on an abandoned camper.

Amanda M. Bolino, 37, of Springfield was arrested for assault. She was taken to the Macoupin County Jail.

Tuesday, July 22

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Burton Street for a domestic dispute.

Ryan D. Shoger, 32 of Gillespie was arrested on a warrant out of Alton for failure to appear for resisting arrest. He was taken to the Macoupin County Jail.

Ethan M. Burton, 19, of Alton was arrested for driving while license was suspended. Male was given a court date and released.

Alexis D. Heacox, 31, of Troy was issued a citation for expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Wednesdsay, July 23

Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of East Burton Street to take a report of criminal damage to property.

Asa M. Proctor, 40, of Gillespie was arrested for violation of an order of protection, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Macoupin County Jail.

Nicole M. Schnurr, 33, of Carlinville was issued citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while drivers license was suspended. She was given a court date and released.

Gwendalyn Jones-Tieman, 42, of Gillespie was issued a citation for operating an electronic device while driving.

Joanne E. Bendermann, 83, of Bunker Hill was issued a citation for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Laurence A. Etienne, 75, of Godfrey was issued a citation for speeding 42 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Patrick R. Varble, 53, of Jerseyville was issued a citation for speeding 48 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Scott Harmon, 54, of Fieldon was issued a citation for speeding 45 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Thursday, July 24

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of South Hard Road in Mt. Clare to take a report of a possible break in.

An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of East Burton Street to keep the peace for a male getting his belongings due to an order of protection.

An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of East Burton Street to take a report of theft.

Erica W. Bain, 31, of Benld was issued a citation for driving while license is suspended.

Friday, July 25

Joseph L. Keffer, 33, of Gillespie was issued a citation for a dog running at large.

An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Charles Street to take a report of theft.

An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Henrietta street for a report of animal abuse.

Saturday, July 26

An officer received a phone call at the police department reference a child behavior issue.

An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of South Street to take a report of harassment.

Robert J. Zieler, 64, of Benld was issued a citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

