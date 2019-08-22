Gillespie Police Report 8-23-19

from Chief Jared DePoppe

Sunday, Aug. 11

An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Charles Street for a domestic dispute.

Monday, Aug. 12

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Montgomery Street to take a report on a civil matter.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

An officer was dispatched to the Gillespie Police Department to speak with a female in reference to an order of protection issue.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of East Chestnut Street to take a report of criminal damage to a vehicle.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Barbara A. Lucykow, 44, of Gillespie was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license.

An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Park Avenue to take a report of damage to property and trespassing.

Friday, Aug. 16

Kellen T. Kolesar, 34, of Gillespie was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Neisa M. McGee, 19, of Litchfield was arrested for violation of an order of protection. She was taken to the Macoupin County Jail.

Samantha J. Mitchell, 22, of Bunker Hill and Nathan A. Cantrell, 21, of Carrollton were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and taken to the Macoupin County Jail.

Josh L. Lyons, 29, of Bend was arrested for driving with a revoked license.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.