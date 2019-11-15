Gillespie Police Report

Sunday, November 3, 2019

William S. Nix, 27, of Gillespie was arrested on a warrant out of Macoupin county for arson. He was also issued a citation for resisting arrest. The individual was taken to the Macoupin County Jail.

An officer initiated a traffic stop in Eagarville. Whitney C. Albers, 53, of South Roxana was issued citations for disobeying a stop sign and no valid driver’s license.

An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Burton Street for a domestic dispute.

An officer was dispatched to Casey’s General Store to speak with a female in reference to a suspicious male.

Monday Nov. 4, 2019

A 15-year-old female juvenile was issued a citation for theft under $499. Another 14-year-old female was issued a citation for theft under $499.

Nicole M. Simons, 40, of Leavenworth Kan. was issued citations for operating an electronic communication device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

Shawn L. Morris, 47, of Wilsonville was issued citations for possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license are suspended, unlawful possession of a handicap placard and illegal parking in a handicap parking space.

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

An officer was dispatched to Randy’s Market in Mt.Clare to take a report of a hit-n-run traffic crash in the parking lot.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

An officer was dispatched to Gillespie High School for a male juvenile reportedly in possession of drug paraphernalia. The male was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and released to his parent.

An officer was dispatched to the Mt. Clare Dollar General parking lot for traffic crash.

An officer was dispatched to Gillespie High School to take a report of a traffic crash.

An officer was dispatched to the Police department to speak with a female in reference to a theft.

Jason R. Darte, 42, of Gillespie was issued a citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

Billi S. Novak, 52, of Gillespie was arrested for driving under the influence, and failure to use turn signal. Female posted bond, and was released with a court date.

An officer on normal patrol in Eagarville and located an abandoned vehicle. After several attempts to contact the owner the vehicle was towed.

Richard J. Pokorney, 56, of Gillespie was arrested for aggravated battery and transported to the Macoupin County jail.

Jeremy E. Blankenship, 29, of Kane was issued a citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.