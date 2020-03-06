Gillespie Police Report 3-6-2020

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Abba Street for a domestic disturbance.

Lynn R. Meyer, 48, of Jerseyville was issued a citation for speeding 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Matthew R. Buchanan, 60, Sawyerville was issued a citation for speeding 62 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Officers spoke with a male subject at Madison Street and Chestnut Street. After a search was conducted the male was advised of possible charges pending crime lab results.

Terry L. Swan, 37, of Gillespie was cited for driving while license was suspended and illegal transportation of alcohol. He posted bond and was released.

Tyler J. Davis, 28, of Gillespie was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. The male was taken to the Macoupin County jail.

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

An officer was dispatched to Jersey Street at South Street to take a report of a traffic crash.

Kevin M. Beasley, 42, of Gillespie was arrested for disorderly conduct, and was taken to the Macoupin County jail.

An officer took a report of a suicidal male, and put out at state alert in an attempt to locate. The male was late located safe.

The school resource officer took a report of a traffic crash at the Gillespie High School.

The school resource officer took a report of criminal damage to state supported property at BenGil School. A male juvenile was located, and released to the parents.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Officers were called to the 100 block of Berry Street in Mt.Clare to assist with a juvenile issue.

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Melissa S. Conlee, 43, of Gillespie was arrested for public intoxication. The female posted bond and was released.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

An officer was dispatched to the police department to speak with a male and take a report of theft from his business on Staunton Road. After an investigation Trisha L. Kester, 41, of Benld was arrested for theft and transported to the Macoupin County jail.

An officer was dispatched to the police department to speak with a female and take a report of fraud.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Macoupin Street to take a report of a traffic crash.

An Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Easton Street for a domestic dispute.

