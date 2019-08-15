Gillespie Police Report

Monday, Aug. 5

Officers were called to Family Dollar in Mt. Clare for an armed robbery in progress. This case is still under investigation.

An officer was dispatched to the Maple Street Clinic to take a report of criminal damage to property.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Park Ave to take a report of possible child abuse. Information was turned over to DCFS.

Ronnie Clyburn, 35, of Gillespie was arrested for domestic battery, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to government supported property, and aggravated battery. He was taken to the Macoupin County Jail.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Larry E. Conlee, Jr., 35, of Gillespie was arrested for aggravated assault to a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting or obstructing peace officer. Male was taken to the Macoupin County Jail.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Donavon M. Holmes, 19, of Mt. Clare was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Male was transported to the Macoupin Count jail.

An officer was asked to do a well being checked of a juvenile in the 700 block of East Chestnut Street.

Thursday, Aug. 8

An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of First Street to take a report of a hit and run traffic crash.

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of East Spruce Street to take a report of theft.

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of East Elm Street to take a report of theft from a motor vehicle.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Neisa M. McGee, 19, of Gillespie was arrested on a warrant out of Macoupin County for disorderly conduct, and falsifying a police report. The female was unable to post bond and transported to the Macoupin County Jail.

An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Dorsey Road in Mt. Clare to take a report of theft.

Kenneth D. Meyer, 56, of Mt. Olive was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.