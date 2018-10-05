Gillespie man charged following road rage incident

GILLESPIE (Oct. 4, 2018) On Monday, Sept. 24, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female regarding a possible road rage incident/hit and run accident.

Upon the deputy’s arrival, he was informed by the victim that a white, single cab pickup truck with a white male driveway was sitting in a driveway on Springfield Road in Gillespie with its flashers on. As the victim went past the pickup heading eastbound, the driver began waving his hands out the window at her. She continued eastbound to the stop sign, then continued eastbound and Walnut Street, at which point the pickup began chasing her, running the stop sign. The victim said the pickup truck got close to her rear bumper, and she became very scared and decided not to stop as they left Gillespie city limits eastbound onto Washer Road. As the vehicles approached the railroad tracks on Washer Road, she slowed down to cross them; the truck then passed her and slammed on his brakes. She believed the truck was trying to block the road. As she began to go around him, the truck slammed into the side of her vehicle. The victim feared for her safety, so she kept going. She no longer saw the pickup truck, so she traveled home and called the Sheriff’s Office, stating she had no idea who the person was or why he would have done that.

The deputy went back to the scene and began looking for the pickup truck but was unsuccessful at locating it. At around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26, a deputy developed information on a suspect vehicle and located the vehicle on Freemont Road just north of Gillespie. The suspect, John Maier, 57, of Gillespie, was taken into custody by the deputy and gave a full confession.

Maier was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless driving, following too closely and leaving the scene; he posted bond and was released.