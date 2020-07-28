Gillespie man charged with child pornography

A Gillespie man faces multiple felony child pornography charges in connection with a July 21 arrest.

Jeremy M. Ray, 42, of Gillespie has been charged in Macoupin County Court with six felony counts of child pornography in connection with a July 21 incident in which the defendant, with knowledge of the nature or content, allegedly knowingly disseminated a depiction by computer or other similar visual medium or reproduction of a child whom the defendant reasonably should have known to be younger than 13 which showed the child depicted or portrayed in a pose, posture or setting involving a lewd exhibition of the unclothed or transparently clothed genitals, pubic area, or if such a person is female, the fully or partially developed breast of the child or other person, showed a child actually or by simulation engaged in an act of sexual penetration or sexual conduct as well as lewd fondling, touching or caressing involving another person.

The charges are a class 2 felony since they involve a victim younger than age 13. A conviction of the felony charges and the defendant could face three to seven years in a correctional facility.

Together, if convicted on all six charges, the defendant could face a minimum of 18 years in a correctional facility, according to the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s office.

Ten percent of a $150,000 bond was posted by Ray July 23.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office investigated the case and handled the arrest.

A preliminary hearing is set is in courtroom C at the Macoupin County Courthouse Monday, Aug. 17, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Joshua Meyer presiding.