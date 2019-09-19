Gillespie Indians win regional championship over Edwardsville-Lincoln

The Gillespie Middle School Indians celebrate with the plaque after winning the IESA Class AA regional championship over Edwardsville-Lincoln 2-1 Monday afternoon at Ben-Gil Elementary School. Coal Country Times Photo by Denise Simpson.

After shutting out Jerseyville 3-0 Sept. 14, Emma Gipson once again went the distance on the mound and the Gillespie Indians edged Edwardsville-Lincoln 2-1 to win Monday’s IESA Class AA regional championship at Ben-Gil Elementary School.

“The girls worked really hard for this,” said Gillespie head coach Michelle Smith. “They wanted to win so bad, especially for our eighth graders, knowing that we lost to this team last year. They just wanted the chance to redeem themselves. We knew they could. We just had to stay under control and finish the game.”

Gillespie, now 20-2 overall, will take on Chatham Glenwood in sectional play Saturday, Sept. 21 at Glenwood Intermediate School. First pitch is at 11 a.m.

After shutting out Jerseyville 3-0 Sept. 14, Emma Gipson once again went the distance on the mound and the Gillespie Indians edged Edwardsville-Lincoln 2-1 to win Monday’s IESA Class AA regional championship at Ben-Gil Elementary School.

“The girls worked really hard for this,” said Gillespie head coach Michelle Smith. “They wanted to win so bad, especially for our eighth graders, knowing that we lost to this team last year. They just wanted the chance to redeem themselves. We knew they could. We just had to stay under control and finish the game.”

Gillespie, now 20-2 overall, will take on Chatham Glenwood in sectional play Saturday, Sept. 21 at Glenwood Intermediate School. First pitch is at 11 a.m.