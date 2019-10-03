Gillespie Indians advance to State

Last weekend, the Gillespie Indians’ baseball team traveled to Raymond and defeated Shelbyville 4-1 to capture an Illinois Elementary School Association sectional title. The Indians are 14-2 overall and will take on Germantown Hills (13-9) in the IESA state quarterfinal at East Peoria Oct. 4. Game time is 10 a.m. Pictured from left is (front) Manager Bobby Halpin, Tyler Swank, Logan Griffith, Parker Know, Tristen Wargo, Landon Emelander, Owen Pau, Jacob Swank, (back) Head Coach Jeremy Smith, Jaydon Baker, Brendon Reiman, Zander Rieffer, Owen Schweppe, Reece Girth, Bryce Buhs, Danny Wolber, Seth Hellman, Jack Kaylor, Jesse Berry and Assistant Coach Tim Wargo. Photo contributed by Brooke Buhs.