Gillespie hits 80-point mark in win

BUNKER HILL (Jan. 18, 2018) – Gillespie’s girls basketball team traveled to Bunker Hill Wednesday, avenging a loss to the Minutemaids suffered in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

The Miners beat the Minutemaids 82-56. Gillespie took a 24-10 lead after one quarter and had a 42-25 halftime lead en route to victory.

Paige Niemeyer had a season-high 25 points for the Miners, while Rylee Jarman, Emily Schmidt and McKenzy Mix all had 12 points.

The Miners made 34 field goals, just one three-pointer, and had 13 of 14 free throws made for the game in improving to 8-8.

Ashley Dey had 26 points and Mallory Schwegel 16 for the Minutemaids.

GFNW third in tourney

At White Hall, the Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers placed third in the North Greene tournament with a pair of wins.

Friday, the Tigers edged the host Spartans 57-55.

Kassidy Walters and Macy Walker both scored 20 points for the Tigers, which held on after building a 45-39 lead after three quarters.

Walters added 10 rebounds and Jessa Vetter had three steals. Anna Triplett had four assists and three steals, along with seven rebounds.

Saturday, the Tigers edged West Central 48-45, overcoming a 13-7 deficit after a quarter.

GFNW took a 34-33 lead to the fourth quarter and held on for the win.

Walters had 21 points and Laiken Heavner added 14 points for GFNW.