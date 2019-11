Gillespie High School host Veterans Day event

The Presentation of Colors at a Nov. 8 Veterans Day event at Gillespie High School were presented by the Navy Operational Support Center of St. Louis Color Guard. From left, are second class petty officer Michael O’Quinn, second class petty officer Montril Rabion, first class petty officer Scott Halfhill and seaman Trequan Jones. Photo by Denise Simpson for the Coal Country Times.