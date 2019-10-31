Gillespie held Halloween parade

Vinny Tessio, left, dressed as the Joker and Douglas Neverdowski appeared as the Grim Reaper in Wednesday’s Halloween parade. Several contest winners were announced Oct. 30, including, for those ages 0-5: “Most Original” – Mavis Miller as Elsa; “Funniest” – Laekyn Lee as a witch; “Cutest” – Gunner and Gabbie Dieks as Twix, Darren Simpson as a Little Devil; “Scariest” – Graesyn Lee as a ninja, Braeynn Lee as a vampire bat. For those ages 6-10, Tember Miller was named “Scariest” for her creepy doll costume. For those ages 11-16, Tessio was named “Most Original” and Neverowski took “Scariest.” Coal Country Times photo by Denise Simpson.