Gillespie girls’ team wins tournament

Coach Polach’s Gillespie girls pitching machine team won the 2019 CISI Pitching Machine Tournament last weekend. Their winning game was played against Coach Laux’s Staunton team with the final score of 4-0. Back row, from left are JJ Kolesar, Julie Shaw, Beth Polach, Ryan Shaw; middle row, Alyssa Pinkston, Hanley Stoecker, Annabelle Ellis, Collins Hagan, Layla Odum, Ella Brawner, Lila Polach, Layne Wallace; front row, Macy Bultema, Avi Ranger-Fleshman, Bryleigh Whaley, Lyla Shaw, Brilynn Cox, Carly Kolesar, and Mariella Garrison.