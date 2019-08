Gillespie football team at Heritage Health

The Gillespie football team visited the Heritage Health facility Aug. 17. Pictured, back, from left, are Jack Herron, Mason Weller, Zach Reiniesch, Blake Zenner, Jake Carter, Seth Damm, Caleb Oberkfell, Collin Johnson, Tyler Watters, Joe Bertetto, Logan Simmons, Tom Johnson, Joseph Baglin, Reese Bussmann, Cadyn Oberkfell, Dawson Royer, Evan Webb; second row, Josh Ranger, CJ Frensko, Billy Gill, Andrew Watters, Tanner Whitfield, Gavin Griffith, Collyn Oberkfell, Erik Kravanya, Jacob Remer, Keegan Bussmann and Alec Laughlin, front, Taylor Piechur, Blane Lancaster, Blaine Bilbruck, Bobby Robbins, Danny Bertolino, Frankie Barrett, Dillon Lewis, John Berry and Zane Cunningham. Photo provided.