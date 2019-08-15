Gillespie council addresses question on water project payment

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Monday night meeting for the Gillespie city council opened with the approval to seat alderman Dave Tucker as mayor pro tem in lieu of Mayor John Hicks, who was absent.

Larry Norville, representing the village of East Gillespie, attended the meeting to voice concerns about the ongoing water project. He stated that the village received a bill for services and was unsure if there was an agreement made regarding how much would be paid by the village at one time.

“The mains are virtually done,” he said. “But I’m reluctant to pay the whole thing, with the taps not being made and the clean up still happening.”

City Treasurer Dan Fisher said the final clean-up is still a couple of years away.

“The signed agreement didn’t specify how it would be paid, just the amount that would be paid,” Fisher said. “The routine would be to hold back five percent of the $115,000 billed until the project is finished.”

After discussion, the council unanimously agreed to allow East Gillespie to pay $85,000 toward the total bill and pay the $30,000 at a later date.

Dona Rauzi first suggested the council save the date for the Senior Christmas Dinner for Dec. 8, then mentioned the ongoing and mounting issue of the civic center roof leaking.

“It looks horrible and we have to do something about it,” Rauzi said. “We’re patching patches at this point. We can’t rent this space to people with this liability. We’re having the Senior Christmas Dinner there. As soon as someone slips on that water leaking in there we’re going to get sued.”

Fisher stated that the proper course of action would be to come up with a plan to pay for it and bring it to the next meeting. Alderman Wendy Rolando suggested they find out how many times a year the space is rented and then increase the rent to cover the cost of repairs.

Norville from East Gillespie chimed in at this point, saying that the council took a better roof off than the one they put on there.

“You can’t walk on that thing,” he said.

Tucker stated that this would be a topic for the committee meeting.

Gillespie Police Chief Jared DePoppe presented his July report. Depoppe reported that court fines brought in $2,447.70, ordinance violations were $450, towing and impound fees were $990, and miscellaneous fees amounted to $4,188.20.

DePoppe also stated that he spoke to Christy Blank from Maple Street Clinic about officers being up-to-date on proper shots for Hepatitis B, flu and other health concerns. Blank e-mailed him a proposal, he said, at a considerably reduced cost for $25 per employee, unless a health issue was found.

City Attorney Kevin Polo said that the language of the proposal may need to be reworded as an intergovernmental agreement with Macoupin County. Polo said the council would take a look at the proposal and get back to DePoppe.

Alderman Frank Barrett received a letter about Lake Campground Manager Gary Thrornhill with the council, which stated that Thornhill “knows how to take care of a campground and keep people coming back.” The writer of the letter also mentioned that he and his wife are now inquiring about purchasing a permanent spot on the lake.

Thornhill mentioned that old Gillespie Lake needs to be stirred up because of a prevalence of moss, algae and duckweed on the water.

“I inquired about why the lake is no-wake in the first place,” said Thornhill. “I found out it wasn’t done by the city. It wasn’t done by the Department of Natural Resources. It was done by individuals who used to work out there.”

Thornhill made the recommendation that the council lift the no-wake order to a 20 mph limit in order to stir up the lake and get oxygen into the water. Tucker agreed to have it addressed in the committee meeting.

The next Gillespie council meeting is Monday, Sept. 9.