Gillespie boys golf team finish seventh, girls team eighth

Gillespie boys golf team finish seventh, girls team

By: JACKSON WILSON

Coal Country Times Reporter

The Gillespie High School golf teams traveled to Indian Springs Golf Course and participated in the South Central Conference match Sept. 30.

The GHS boys shot a 391 and finished seventh overall. The girls (483) ended in eighth place.

Hillsboro took the boys’ conference title on 271 strokes. Vandalia (325) came in second followed by Carlinville (371), Greenville (384), Litchfield (387), Gillespie (391), Roxana (399), Pana (414), Southwestern (425) and Staunton (450).

The girls’ crown went to Litchfield, which totaled 401 strokes. The victorious Panthers were followed by Carlinville (438), Hillsboro (439), Greenville (452), Staunton (452), Pana (457), Roxana (468), Gillespie (483) and Southwestern (542) in the girls’ team rankings.

Alex Eickhoff (68, Hillsboro), Owen Malloy (70, Hillsboro), Chase Laack (73, Vandalia), Dane Huber (76, Hillsboro), Alex White (77, Hillsboro), Henry Kufa (79, Carlinville), Wilson Hamby (80, Hillsboro), Anthony Boston (80, Hillsboro), Ethen Siglock (81, Carlinville), Christian Bauer (82, Greenville), Gunner Micenheimer (82, Hillsboro), Jacob Schaal (82, Vandalia), Laura Boston (84, Litchfield), Elsa Mefford (94, Carlinville), Carly Guinn (95, Litchfield), Analise Best (98, Staunton), Caidy Tuetken (99, Staunton), Erin Kistner (102, Hillsboro), Abby Weiss (104, Greenville), Mia McCoy (105, Roxana), Sarah Floyd (105, Roxana), Anna Beyers (105, Pana), Megan Dunn (106, Carlinville) and Hailey Rentz (106, Litchfield) received individual All-Conference honors.

Postseason play begins Monday, Oct. 7 (boys) and Thursday, Oct. 10 (girls).

The Gillespie boys will travel to Spencer T. Olin Golf Course for the Alton Regional.

The Gillespie girls have been assigned to the Williamsville Regional and will compete at the Rail Golf Course in Springfield.